Telangana sailors bag 3 medals at National Sailing Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana sailors from the Yacht Club of Hyderabad shined at the National Sailing Championships held on Monday, January 15, at Bombay’s Chowpatty Beach. They bagged five out of top eleven positions, winning three medals in total.

Deekshita Komaravelly, from Rasoolpura in Hyderabad, won gold medal in girls’ contest and bronze medal for her overall performance. Deekshita also secured a spot in the national squad, which will represent India in many international competitions.

Even though Banny Bongur missed his attempt to bag the gold medal, they were still able to qualify for the national team. Rizwan Mohammad, Lahiri Komaravelly, and Govardhan Pallara were ranked eighth, ninth, and eleventh, respectively.

The Yatch Club of Hyderabad has now been preparing young sailors for the national championship to be held in Shillong in March.

Coach Suheim Sheikh stated, “We expect this year to be a huge success for our teams and hopefully we will be able to send our sailors to participate in internationals events very soon.”

