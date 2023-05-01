Telangana: Salary hike for sanitation workers announced

Published: 1st May 2023
Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Labour Day, the Telangana government has increased the wages or remuneration of sanitation cum multipurpose workers and sanitation workers in rural and urban bodies by Rs 1,000/-, as part of the Palle Pragathi programme.

The hike came into effect on May 1, as per the government press release.

For rural sanitation cum multipurpose workers and sanitation workers, the additional expenditure shall be met from the budget of the respective rural local bodies. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development will take necessary actions accordingly.

For urban sanitation cum multipurpose workers and sanitation workers, the additional expenditure shall be met from the budget of the respective urban local bodies, municipal corporations, GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA) Department (MA&UD) will take necessary actions accordingly.

