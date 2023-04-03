Telangana: Sale, purchase of properties on unauthorized layouts a cause of concern

Hyderabad: It has been more than five years since the Telangana government took steps to stop the sale and purchase of land in unauthorized layouts in the state, but despite this, the sale and purchase of properties in unauthorized layouts continue and flats constructed without permission are also being sold to buyers.

Citizens are advised to take special care while purchasing lands or property in any venture whether the layout is being approved by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority or not as it has been decided by the Municipal Administration Department in the urban areas of the state, especially Hyderabad. If the lands sold in the surrounding HMDA limits are not in the approved layouts, then construction permit will not be provided on these lands.

During a review meeting held recently, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Department Arvind Kumar clarified that no construction would be allowed in ventures which are being run without approved layouts. He had made it clear to the officials of the state’s local bodies that the experiment would be carried out around other urban areas of the state.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has approved the layouts of some ventures and provided a complete list on its website and appeals to the public to ensure the purchase or investment of property only after reviewing it.

It has been decided to take a strict stand to keep the new settlements in accordance with the layouts so that basic facilities can be provided in these settlements. That is why awareness is being raised among the public to ensure the sale and purchase of layouts approved by the Municipal Administration Department.

According to the office bearers, apart from raising public awareness in all the municipalities of the state, they are being made aware of the advantages and disadvantages of approved and unapproved layouts and they are also being made aware of the losses and difficulties faced by them due to the purchase of land in unapproved layouts in the name of low prices.