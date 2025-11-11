Telangana sanctions Rs 15K for damaged houses as Cyclone Montha relief

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, November 11, released Rs 12.99 crore as compensation for the homes damaged due to Cyclone Montha, along with other relief measures such as ex gratia for the kin of the deceased and compensation for cattle loss.

The government will disburse Rs 15,000 each for a total of 8,662 houses that were reported damaged by collectors of 15 districts. Hanamakonda reported the highest damages with 4691 houses, followed by 3368 in Warangal.

Ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh has also been announced for the kin of the deceased, as well as a compensation of Rs 50,000 for milch animals and Rs 5,000 each for small animals like goats, sheep, etc.

In addition to this, district collectors have been tasked with the temporary restoration of roads/culverts/minor irrigation tanks and other such structures and to submit the damage memorandum within a week.

The compensation for the damaged houses will only be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) online to the head of the family affected.