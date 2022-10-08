Telangana: Sarpanch kicks differently abled worker over payment of wages

Mahbubnagar: In a disturbing incident, Kosgi Srinivasulu, sarpanch of Puluponipally Gram Panchayat of Hanvada Mandal in Telangana kicked a differently-abled NREGA worker on his chest. The episode was recorded and a video of the same has gone viral.
It all started after Srinivasulu began using objectionable language with the worker Krishnaiah, who demanded payment of wages. When Krishnaiah objected to the language, Srinivasulu kicked him on his chest. Krishnaiah’s son, who was also present and reportedly took the video, tried to protect his father but failed.
After the video went viral, the Sarpanch was suspended from his post and was later arrested by the police.
After the video of the incident went viral on social media, Mahbubnagar district collector S Venkata Rao on Friday suspended Srinivasulu till further inquiry. Mahbubnagar RDO Anil Kumar has been appointed to conduct the inquiry into the incident.
Meanwhile, the police registered a case against the Sarpanch for assaulting the worker.