Telangana saw 81.6% increase in cultivation area in 10 yrs: Agri min

Rs 72,815 crore has been spent in 11 phases of the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 7th October 2023 12:45 pm IST
Telangana saw 81.6% increase in cultivation area in 10 years: Agri min
Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday said that the area under cultivation has increased from 1.31 crore acres in 2014 to 2.38 crore acres by 2022-23, which means an 81.6 per cent rise during the corresponding period.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking to the media the minister explained the progress of agriculture in the last 10 years and said that paddy production has gone up from 68 lakh tonne to 3 crore tonne.

Also Read
Telangana waives crop loans of over 9 lakh farmers

“Since 2014, 722.92 lakh tonne paddy has been procured by spending Rs 1.33 lakh crore, and other crops have been procured by spending Rs 11,439.06 crore,” said the minister.

MS Education Academy

“Furthermore, 45 lakh acres have been brought under irrigation through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and another 12.30 lakh acres in six districts will be irrigated through Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS,” the minister added.

Disclosing that Rs 72,815 crore has been spent in 11 phases of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Niranjan Reddy said that insurance claims worth Rs 5,566 crore have been disbursed to families of 1,11,320 farmers through Rythu Bima.

Talking about the crop loans, the minister said that loans worth Rs 16,144.10 crore have been waived in the first phase of the loan waiver covering 35.31 lakh farmers. “Likewise, Rs 13,000.51 crore has been spent in waiving off loans of 22.98 lakh farmers till now in the second phase.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 7th October 2023 12:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button