Telangana school principal arrested for accepting Rs 29000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana, arrested the principal of Victoria Memorial Home Residential School, Saroornagar Ranga Reddy district when he demanded and accepted an amount of Rs 29,000.

The principal V Prabhu Das, demanded the amount as a reward for the given contract work and also processing the bill.

On a complaint, the ACB registered a case and trapped Prabhu when he accepted the amount.

The principal has been arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.