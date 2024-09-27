Telangana school principal arrested for accepting Rs 29000 bribe

The principal V Prabhu Das, demanded the amount as a reward for the given contract work.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th September 2024 9:00 pm IST
Kuwait agrees to extradite 22 Iranian prisoners: Envoy
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana, arrested the principal of Victoria Memorial Home Residential School, Saroornagar Ranga Reddy district when he demanded and accepted an amount of Rs 29,000.

The principal V Prabhu Das, demanded the amount as a reward for the given contract work and also processing the bill.

On a complaint, the ACB registered a case and trapped Prabhu when he accepted the amount.

The principal has been arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th September 2024 9:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button