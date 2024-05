Hyderabad: The Department of Education has announced that schools in Telangana will reopen on June 12 for classes 1 to 12 for the academic year 2024-2025.

The order said the academic year would comprise 229 working days, with the final day scheduled for April 23 next year.

Primary schools will run from 9 am to 4.15 pm, while high schools will run from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm.

SSC Examinations are slated for March 2025.