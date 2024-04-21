Telangana: Scientist’s secret gambling den busted in Medchal, 14 held

Hyderabad: A joint operation by the Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) and Medchal Police led to discovery of a hidden gambling den in the Kandlakoya village of Medchal district. As many as 14 individuals were arrested during a raid on the premises.

The gambling facility was allegedly managed by a seed scientist P Rajesh, affiliated with Nujiveedu Seeds Company. During the raid, authorities seized a sum of Rs 53,510 in cash alongside gambling plastic coins valued at Rs. 61,620. Police also confiscated 13 cell phones and 36 sets of playing cards.

A secret gambling den, managed by a seed scientist, was busted by Medchal police on Sunday. As many as 14 people were arrested and cash and gambling paraphernalia worth Rs 1.8 lakh were seized. The scientist allegedly ran the gambling operations for three years.… pic.twitter.com/2ZgopoO1FY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 21, 2024

The total estimated value of the seized assets, encompassing cash, gambling coins, and cell phones, stands at Rs. 1.8 lakh.

The mastermind behind the enterprise, senior scientist Rajesh, has been accused of orchestrating unlawful gambling activities for the past three years. The modus operandi involved soliciting a one-day advance fee of Rs 20,000 from each participant, who, in return, received gambling plastic coins. Police said, up to 50 games daily were being organised, and Rajesh pocketed Rs 1,000 per game as commission.

Among those apprehended were individuals from diverse professional backgrounds, including a mason, medical store owner, farmer, supervisor, helper, businessman, and a software professional.