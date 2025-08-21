Telangana: Scolded for playing PUBG, minor boy ends life in Nirmal

Hyderabad: A minor boy died by suicide in Nirmal district of Telangana on Wednesday, August 20, after being stopped from playing PUBG.

The incident occurred in the Bhainsa area. The deceased was identified as 13-year-old Rishendra, a student of Class 9. In a video shared on social media, the boy’s father explained that Rishendra was addicted to the mobile game.

“We took him to Hyderabad for an MRI scan and consulted Dr Bangaru Sudheer, a Neuro Psychiatrist in Nirmal. Rishendra was counselled by the doctor, who asked him to reduce the playing time from 10 hours to 2 hours,” the boy’s father told the media.

However, Rishendra was adamant about playing the game for 10 hours. “He continued to play the game for more than 10 hours a day. The father said he wasn’t at home when the boy died by suicide, and the mother was downstairs. “Rishendra was in his room and hung himself,” the father added.

The Nirmal police registered a case of suicide under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).

In 2022, Hyderabad witnessed three tragic cases of suicide linked to the online game PUBG, including that of a minor. One of the deceased, identified as Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, a resident of Kamatipura, took the extreme step after his father, Syed Khaleel-ur-Rehman, refused to recharge his mobile internet so he could continue playing the game.

According to police, following the refusal, Saif locked himself in his room and hanged himself from a ceiling fan. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment.