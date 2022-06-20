Hyderabad: Three including a 17-year-old die by suicide

Hyderabad: Three persons including a minor died by suicide on Sunday in separate incidents in the city. Of the victims, a 23-year old man chose to end his life over mobile game PUBG.

The deceased identified as Syed Saif-ur-Rehaman, was a resident of Kamatipura who asked his father for a mobile internet recharge so that he could play the game. Police said, the father Syed Khaleel-ur_Rehman refused to do so.

Following the refusal Saif hung himself to the ceiling fan in his room. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

In the second case, a 17-year-old girl, an intermediate student died by suicide after being chided by her mother for spending too much time on the phone. The incident occurred at Talakondapally under Cyberabad commisionerate.

A 21-year-old woman, who was an MBA student died by suicide due to personal issues at Medipally in Rachakonda commissionerate . She was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her residence.