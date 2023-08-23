Telangana: SCR announces 2 special trains to clear Onam festival rush

According to the SCR press release, these special trains include AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second-class Coaches.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday, August 23 announced two special trains between Secunderabad and Kollam in order to clear extra passenger rush during the 10-day Onam festival.

Accordingly, the special train between Secunderabad and Kollam will leave Secunderabad on August 25 at 5:50 pm and arrive in Kollam on August 26 at 11:20 pm.

On August 27 at 7 pm, the Kollam-Secunderabad special train will leave Kollam and will arrive in Secunderabad on August 28 at 11:50 pm.

These special trains will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavellikara and Kayamkulam stations, en route Secunderabad and Kollam.

According to the SCR press release, these special trains include AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second-class coaches.

This year, Onam festival began on August 20 and will conclude on August 31.

