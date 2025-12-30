Telangana scraps elevated platforms at Sub Registrar offices

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ordered the removal of elevated platforms from all 141 sub-registrar offices across the state as part of ongoing reforms in the Registration and Stamps department.

The directive aims to eliminate the courtroom-like atmosphere that has characterised these offices for decades and make them more accessible to citizens.

Directive issued to all offices

Commissioner and Inspector General (Registration and Stamps) Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu issued a communication to all sub-registrars directing the immediate removal of the podiums.

The officials have been instructed to submit before-and-after photographs as proof of compliance. The elevated platforms, typically raised wooden structures draped with bright red cloth covering tables, had been a prominent feature in these offices since their inception.

Historical context

These podiums were introduced decades ago when sub-registrars were vested with quasi-judicial powers, including conducting summary inquiries when execution is denied, identity of parties is disputed, or when a person is a minor, of unsound mind, or legally barred.

As a result, office layouts were designed on the lines of courtrooms, a practice that has continued until now. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had scrapped similar elevated platforms nearly a year ago.

Implementation across the state

Following the directive, most sub-registrar offices have already removed the platforms, while arrangements are underway at the remaining offices. At the Kukatpally sub-registrar office in Hyderabad, the transition to ground-level operations has been completed, with the sub-registrar section now functioning at regular floor level.

Broader reform initiatives

This move is part of comprehensive reforms undertaken by the state government in the Registration and Stamps Department. Earlier initiatives include improving internet connectivity at all sub-registrar offices, enhancing battery backup to prevent power interruptions, and introducing a slot booking system to eliminate waiting times for buyers and sellers.

The slot booking system, which was piloted in 22 offices in April 2025 and expanded to cover all 144 sub-registrar offices by June 2025, has significantly reduced registration processing time from 90 minutes to just 30 minutes, with some registrations completed in as little as 10 minutes.

Additional directives

Along with the platform removal, the government has instructed that all sub-registrar offices operating from rented buildings be shifted to government-owned buildings. Officials have also been asked to identify suitable government lands for the construction of new office buildings.

The department has planned nine integrated registration office complexes across four districts, with the first facility at the Telangana Academy of Land Information and Management (TALIM) campus in Gachibowli set to accommodate multiple sub-registrar offices.