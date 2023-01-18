Telangana: SCR’s freight revenue crosses Rs 10K cr mark

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway Zone freight operations have reached Rs 10,000 crore in revenue during the current financial year.

According to the press release, the commodity of freight load is made up of 50 percent coal, 26 percent cement, 11 percent food grains and fertilizers, and the remainder is made up of other goods.

This happened in the shortest time since the zone’s inception: nine months and sixteen days, whereas the previous one was in 343 days on March 9, 2019.

Singareni Collieries is the major freight customer for SCR, which transports coal mainly to thermal power plants and cement plants.

The general manager of South Central Railway, Shri Arun Kumar Jain, congratulated the team SCR, especially the operating and commercial wings, for achieving the Rs 10,000 crore revenue mark in the freight segment.

He advised the team to maintain the same pace for making railroads the preferred mode of freight transportation. The way the freight loading is being carried out, the Zone is set to scale new heights in that segment, he added.