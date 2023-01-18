Telangana: KCR launches second phase of Kanti Velugu in Khammam

Hyderabad: The second phase of Kanti Velugu, the largest eye screening programme in the world, was introduced on Wednesday at the recently opened Integrated District Collectorate Complex in Khammam.

Beginning on Thursday, widespread eye screening programmes will be held in all gramme panchayats and municipal wards throughout the state.

The programme was officially launched by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with his counterparts from Kerala, Delhi, and Punjab, Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Singh Mann, as well as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, CPI national general secretary D Raja, and other national leaders.

The officials gave the VVIPs information about the programme that will help nearly 1.5 crore individuals through a photo show.

Six people had their eyes screened in front of these leaders at the stalls set up at the event, following the same procedure as it would be done at the Kanti Velugu camps. Each of these recipients received a pair of glasses from the VVIPS. On this occasion, a coffee table book about Kanti Velugu was also published.

The second phase of the programme will be carried out over the course of 100 working days with 1,500 medical teams. A total of 55 lakh pairs of glasses and prescription drugs will be given to the estimated 1.5 crore persons who will undergo screening. Five days a week, from 9 am to 4 pm, the Kanti Velugu camps will be open.

The newly built Integrated District Collectorate Complex of the Khammam district, which is close to V Venkatayapalem hamlet, was inaugurated earlier with the participation of the chief m and other leaders.

At the time, Chandrashekhar Rao gave the guests an explanation of the Integrated Collectorate Complex’s goals and how it improves public relations for district administration.