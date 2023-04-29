TS Secretariat launch: Routes to take & avoid in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana Secretariat inauguration scheduled on April 30, a traffic advisory has been issued for the Tank Bund area.

Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli Junction, and vice versa will face traffic congestion in addition to the Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Shadan, Nirankari, Khairatabad flyover.

Iqbal Minar Junction, Tank Bund, Ranigunj, Liberty, Telugu Thalli Junction, Ambedkar Statue, Katta Maisamma Junction, Lower Tank Bund, BRKR Bhavan, NTR Marg, Prasads IMAX, NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, PVNR Marg and Lumbini Park will also face traffic congestions on Sunday.

Bus diversions

Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad should avoid the Tank Bund road and take the Telugu Thalli flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills, and Kavadiguda.

Citizens have been advised to avoid routes around VV Statue (Khairatabad) junction, Old Saifabad PS junction, Ravindra Bharathi junction, Mint Compound road, Telugu Thalli junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund), Tank Bund and Liberty.

Also Read KCR to inaugurate new Secretariat building on Sunday

Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens follow traffic updates on their social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page and @HYDP on Twitter.

People may ring a bell on traffic helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance.