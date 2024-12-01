Telangana secures 117 agreements at T Consult Collaboration Conclave

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, November 30, said that the state government signed 117 agreements with several firms across sectors and is witnessing a surge in investments aimed at fostering innovation.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted the pivotal role of T Consult in this initiative during the inauguration of the T Consult Collaboration Conclave 2024, held over two days at the T Hub.

Minister Sridhar Babu expressed his appreciation for the 117 agreements reached, which are expected to enhance collaboration and investment in sectors such as IT, ITES, healthcare, HR, trading, and capacity building.

He emphasized that these partnerships would facilitate job creation through investments in innovation and development within Telangana.

Under the leadership of Sandeep Makthala, the founder of T Consult, the organization has successfully brought together IT experts and companies from approximately 63 countries to collaborate on projects in Telangana.

This initiative is seen as a testament to the state’s growing reputation as a hub for technological advancements and investment opportunities, a press release informed.

The minister reiterated that these investments are crucial for generating employment opportunities and driving economic growth in the region.