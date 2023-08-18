Telangana: Security withdrawn to me despite court orders, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that the state government has removed the security personnel assigned to him despite orders from the court.

“I am not only a Member of Parliament (MP) but also a state president for a national party and my security has been removed. When the Congress was in power, the government gave adequate security to the now chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR),” he remarked.

In a chat with media personnel on Friday, the TPCC chief stated that he is a ‘people’s leader’ and doesn’t need security. “I can go anywhere without any security. Lakhs of Congress workers are my security. Can KCR come to Osmania University and Kakatiya University without security? I am not the one to be intimidated by such acts,” he said.

Additionally, he accused the chief minister of misusing the police to defeat him in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Also Read Rs 50K fee levied on Telangana Cong candidates contesting elections

The state Congress called the alleged move ‘vendetta politics’.

“People will Protect Revanth ji ,Mr. KCR! The vendetta politics used by BRS leadership has now reached peaks. The absence of police personnel to his side for the last two days clearly shows the risk posed by the BRS party’s ways of stifling the opposition. The total downgrading of Revanth Reddy’s

@revanth_anumula security is a challenge that Congress is ready to face. The Congress workers and the people of Telangana will guard the young leader from today,” the party said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

People will Protect Revanth ji ,Mr. KCR!



The vendetta politics used by BRS leadership has now reached peaks.



The absence of police personnel to his side for the last two days clearly shows the risk posed by the BRS party’s ways of stifling the opposition.



The total… — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) August 18, 2023

‘Congress doesn’t discriminate’

On the issue of minorities’ support to the grand old party, Revanth stated that Congress “doesn’t discriminate against a party leader based on his community, whether it be majority or minority”.

He stressed that members of minority communities are holding high positions within the party and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had done “very little to help minorities”, adding that it is seen in the “non-allocation of even one percent of double-bedroom dwellings to minorities.”

The TPCC chief added that once the Congress is elected to power, they would take action against officials who were “pandering to the bigwigs in the government” and their names are already noted down in the ‘red diary’. A few other officers’ names, including S Narsing Rao, G Kishan Rao, D Prabhakar Rao, and N Bhujanga Rao, were taken by him as examples.

Revanth said that he holds an appreciation for officers who serve the public and asked why the Congress “would keep mute while certain officers are talking about KCR’s victory in the upcoming elections.”