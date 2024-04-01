Telangana seeing 100 days of lies after 10 years of truth: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said on Monday that the state was witnessing 100 days of lies after 10 years of truth. He was comparing the Congress government, which has been in power in Telangana for nearly four months, with the 10-year BRS rule.



He said that after seeing the videos of the tremendous response of people during the visit of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, March 31, he failed to understand how the party lost in Nalgonda district.

Speaking to the media on Monday, April 1, in Nalgonda, KTR said that those who got cheated should vote for BRS, and those who received loan waivers should vote for Congress.

G Mallaiah, a farmer from Mushampally village in Nalgonda district, told KTR how he suffered crop failure owing to lack of water supply and incurred huge losses.

Another farmer, Ram Reddy, said he never felt the need to install a borewell in his field when BRS was in power, but over the past four months, he was forced to drill six borewells.

Speaking at the gathering, KTR termed the Congress government as incompetent for having failed to provide sufficient water supply to farmers despite being in power for over 110 days.

The BRS leader urged the government to provide farmers Rs 25,000 per acre compensation for crop damage. He also criticised chief minister Revanth Reddy for not caring about the plight of the farmers, and asked the CM to fulfill his promise of providing farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh immediately.

Speaking of defections, KTR alleged that Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had whispered to Union minister Nitin Gadkari that he was ready to join BJP if given the post of chief minister.