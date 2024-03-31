200 Telangana farmers died by suicide in Congress’ 100-day rule: KCR

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that 200 farmers had committed suicide across the state within 100 days of Congress rule.



He was speaking at a press conference at Suryapet MLA camp office on Sunday, March 31.

Continuing his tirade against chief minister Revanth Reddy, KCR said, “This CM is busy with trips to Delhi. He does not care about the plight of farmers in the state, and indulges in PR stunts and petty politics.”



“I have kept silent for four months. Now, it is not possible for me to stay mum when lakhs of acres are going dry. You (Congress) had promised to write-off all farmer loans by December 9, 2023. Did it happen,” KCR asked, and urged the farmers not to commit suicide.

“Telangana, which was the number one producer of foodgrain in the country, is now seeing farmer suicides, water shortages and power cuts. Who is responsible for this scenario,” he asked, and said that the BRS will not rest until the farmers are paid Rs 25,000 per acre compensation as crop damage.

KCR said that when he was in power water was provided to people across the state under Mission Bhagiratha scheme. “But now, people had to get water from tankers,” he added.

He alleged that electric motors in fields are getting damaged due to fluctuations in power supply. “This is all because of the incompetence of the Congress party,” he said.

During the press meet, when there was an interruption in the power supply, KCR ridiculed the government by saying: “This is the situation in the state currently.”

However, in a statement to the media, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) superintending engineer claimed that the allegation of power interruption during the press conference was absolutely false.

The official added that the electricity was supplied by private generators and was not connected to TSSPDCL power supply. Further, the power supply interruption was only limited to the party office, he alleged.

Congress responds

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G Niranjan responded to KCR’s remarks. He accused the former chief minister of trying to stir up farmers during his visit to Suryapet.

Niranjan also accused KCR of diverting attention from the widespread corruption and misrule during his tenure.

“People don’t trust him. KCR’s nine-and-a-half years of corrupt administration are well-known. The delay in farm loan waiver is due to KCR depleting the state’s funds,” stated Niranjan.

Niranjan expressed confidence that the Congress government would soon gather the necessary financial resources to fulfill its promises and provide benefits to the farmers.