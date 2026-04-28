Telangana seeks GI tag for ‘Sajjapur Chamagadda’ grown in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The application for Geographical Registration (GI) of the renowned Sajjapur colacasi, known as Sajjapur Chamagadda (chamadumpa in Andhra Pradesh), was successfully accepted by the GI Registry in Chennai on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The application was filed in the name of Telangana Council of Science and Technology (TGCOST) by Subhajith Saha, Head – Legal, Resolute4ip.

Dr P Saidaiah, Professor in Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU), who is the principal investigator of this Geographical Indication project, has gathered vital information about the proof of origin of Sajjapur Chamagadda, its varietal characters, biochemical profiling, farmers’ practices, DNA tagging, links of geography for unique characters and other aspects of the variety.

This particular native variety of Chamagadda, grown in Sajjapur village of Kohir mandal in Sangareddy district, is the first Colacasia variety for which GI protection has been sought in the country.

Dr D Raji Reddy, Vice Chancellor of SKLTGHU said that the GI registration could be a game-changer for farmers cultivating the Sajjapur colacasia variety, as it has economic and market advantages.

He said premium pricing, market differentiation and export potential of the GI-tagged products could fetch higher prices due to their established quality and authenticity.

“Now, the horticultural University is working for protecting the horticultural heritage of Telangana, where 5 more crops are in row for being GI tagged,” he revealed.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, Member Secretary, TGCOST, Telangana, said that the GI tag makes it easier to access the global markets, and that registration prevents unauthorised use of the name, ensuring only genuine producers benefit.

Sajjapur Chamagadda is a region-specific taro landrace distinguished by its visually striking tubers, superior culinary quality, and its deep-rooted cultural significance. The most defining feature of this variety is the presence of purple streaks or blotches on the tuber skin, a trait rarely observed in commercial cultivars and believed to be influenced by the unique mineral composition of the black cotton soils in Sajjapur village.

The tubers exhibit high dry matter content, resulting in a soft, non-sticky texture upon cooking, and possess low acridity, allowing them to be consumed without extensive processing- an attribute highly valued by consumers and chefs alike.

Unlike the hybrid or introduced varieties, Sajjapur chamagadda has been conserved and propagated through traditional vegetative methods by the local farmers for over a century. The crop is grown under the rainfed and tank irrigation systems, adapted to the semi-arid climate of Kohir mandal, and integrated into the indigenous cropping systems of the area where it is grown.