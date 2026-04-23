Hyderabad: In a world full of machine-made products, handmade art still has a special charm. One such treasure from Telangana is Pembarthi metal art, a beautiful traditional craft from Pembarthi village in Jangaon district, located around 80 km from Hyderabad. Famous for its fine brass and copper work, this art form is a proud symbol of Telangana’s rich culture and history.

Pembarthi metal art dates back to the glorious Kakatiya dynasty. During that time, skilled Vishwakarma artisans made temple doors, idols, lamps, chariots, and decorative pieces for kings and temples. Their work was known for its detailed designs and royal finish.

Later, during the Nizam period, artisans also started making beautiful household items like paandans, decorative boxes, and containers using brass, silver, and gold. Over the years, Pembarthi became famous for its unique metal craftsmanship and was once home to nearly 600 artisan families.

The main materials used in Pembarthi metal art are brass and copper sheets. Artisans use small hammers, fine chisels, lac (a natural resin), wooden tables, and gas torches to shape the metal. Tamarind water, ash powder, filing tools, and buffing machines are used for cleaning and polishing the final product.

The Art Behind the Shine

The process begins with a flat sheet of brass or copper. It is fixed onto a wooden table using hot lac, which gives support during carving. A design is first drawn on paper and then transferred onto the metal sheet.

Using small hammers and fine chisels, artisans carefully emboss the design from the back and shape it from the front. This creates a beautiful 3D effect. Popular designs include flowers, peacocks, gods, temple patterns, and mythological figures.

After the carving is complete, the metal is heated and removed from the lac. It is then cleaned with ash powder and polished using tamarind water, filing, and buffing until it shines brightly like pure gold.

The Pride of a GI Tag

Pembarthi metal craft received its GI (Geographical Indication) tag in 2010. This officially recognised it as a unique traditional craft of Pembarthi village in Telangana. The GI tag protects the originality of the craft and gives national and international recognition to the artisans and their hard work.

A Treasure for Modern Homes

Today, Pembarthi metal art is not limited to temples and palaces. It is now loved as home décor and gift items. Wall hangings, lamps, pooja items, jewelry boxes, nameplates, trophies, and decorative statues are popular choices.

For Hyderabadi’s buying Pembarthi metal art means bringing home a piece of Telangana’s heritage. It not only adds beauty to homes but also supports local artisans and helps keep this golden tradition alive for future generations.