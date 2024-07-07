Telangana seeks return of 7 mandals from AP, share in 1000-km coastal corridor

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s demand for a share in Andhra Pradesh’s 1000-km coastline, revenues of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the reemergence of seven mandals were the prime topics of discussion in the just held meeting between the two chief ministers of the state, according to sources.

In a recent meeting, chief ministers Revanth Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu discussed long-standing issues between the two states, which arose after the bifurcation of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana government has urged AP to return seven mandals that was given to Andhra during the Polavaram project. The Congress government has also sought an increase in water share from 299 tmc to 558 tmc (thousand million cubic feet).

In a meeting that lasted for over an hour, the division of various state-run institutions and corporations of the undivided state, listed in Schedule IX and Schedule X of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (2014), were among the issues primarily discussed.

Speaking on the government’s demand, an official said that the development of the 1000 km coastal corridor happened before the bifurcation of the states, the Telangana government has the right to seek its share of its profits.

“Telangana does not have ports. The ports in AP were developed with the money of the people of the combined state. Telangana deserves a share in them, the coastal corridor of 1,000 km, and the TTD,” the official was quoted by Times of India.