Telangana sees sharp increase in Dengue, Chikungunya, Malaria cases

Hyderabad: Telangana has reported a significant surge in dengue cases this year, with 9,761 cases recorded by October 31, surpassing the 8,016 cases reported in 2023.

Over 3,000 cases were documented in September and October alone, highlighting the impact of the monsoon season, which creates ideal breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes, the primary vector for dengue.

As of August 31, the state had recorded 6,405 dengue cases, but the number rose by 3,356 cases in just two months. Dengue cases typically peak between July and mid-November, coinciding with the monsoon and post-monsoon periods.

In addition to dengue, Telangana has also seen a rise in chikungunya and malaria cases. By October 31:

Malaria cases increased to 235, compared to 200 in August, though fewer than the 420 cases reported in 2023.

Chikungunya cases spiked sharply from 178 in August to 435 by the end of October. By November 21, chikungunya cases reached 447, following the testing of 13,320 samples.

The Telangana Health Department has implemented several measures to control these vector-borne diseases. During the monsoon season, the department intensified surveillance and reporting, conducted district coordination meetings, and focused on mosquito control measures.

The department also ensured the availability of testing kits and medicines at health facilities. In a statement, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare highlighted the importance of these efforts to manage and mitigate the outbreak.

Residents are being urged to maintain cleanliness and avoid stagnant water near their homes to help reduce mosquito breeding and prevent further spread of diseases.