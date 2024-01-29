Telangana: Senior Congress leader Narsa Reddy passes away at 92

Hyderabad: The former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief and senior Congress leader P Narsa Reddy passed away here on Monday. He was 92.

A resident of Nirmal in the erstwhile Adilabad district, Reddy entered the state Assembly in 1962 and won in 1967 as well as in 1972 from the Nirmal constituency.

During his tenure, he served as irrigation minister and revenue minister of undivided Andhra in Jalagam Vengal Rao cabinet in 1977-78.

In 1981, he was elected as an MLC. He also represented as the Member of Parliament from 1989 to 1991 from the Adilabad constituency.

He was a law student from Osmnia University.

Reddy mortal remains will be brought to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad for last respects. The mortal remains would taken to Mahaprasthanam for last rites at 3 pm on Monday.

Expressing grief over his death, chief minister Revanth Reddy said Narsa Reddy was a guiding force for the party. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud described Reddy as a people’s man and one with the utmost integrity in public life.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar also condoled the death of the senior leader.