Telangana: Senior IPS officer selected for Indian Police Medal

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer and commissioner for civil supplies, DS Chauhan bagged two awards on Thursday, January 25. One of the awards, Best Electoral Practices Award (2024), was presented presented by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a Voter’s Day function held at JNTU.

Besides that, he was also selected for the prestigious Indian Police Medal, which is announced by the Center on every Republic Day.

The Election Commission selected him for the award appreciating his efforts and hardwork for the smooth and efficient conduct of the Legislative Assembly elections as the Rachakonda Police Commissioner.