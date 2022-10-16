Telangana: Setup cricket associations across districts, says minister

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday issued a notice to the district collectors asking them to set up cricket associations in each district of the state.

The district collectors have been based to set up the facilities under municipal corporations within seven days. The government aims to promote cricket in rural areas of Telangana. The district-level association will be headed by the district collector while the municipal corporation-level association will be headed by the municipal commissioner.

In a letter to the chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Telangana sports minister V Srinivas Goud highlighted the need to promote cricket across Telangana.

Sultania then discussed the appropriate steps to be taken for the development of cricket in districts and municipalities. “Recognising the talent in rural areas and providing possible opportunities to the cricketers to represent in State and national will be the main function of the cricket associations,” Goud said during the meeting.

“After the formation of Telangana, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken measures for the development of sports and encouraged athletes by developing grounds and constructing stadiums in each assembly constituency,” he added.