Telangana: Several students of Gurukul school suffer food poisoning; hospitalised

Hyderabad: Around 30 students from Social Welfare Gurukul Boy’s school have fallen sick due to high fever and diarrhoea, in a case of suspected food poisoning.

The students suffered from high fever for three days and received treatment under the direction of medical staff. The school has about 400 pupils enrolled.

According to the media reports, the students in the dormitory experienced fever, a cold, and stomach aches because seasonal illnesses were common. As the word of food poisoning in the dormitory spread, local leaders hurried to the school to inspect the food supplies.

For better care, the students were taken to the Siddipet government hospital. They claimed that due to a lack of resources, they were dealing with significant issues.

Srikanth, one of the pupils, informed the media that nobody was looking out for them, he also claimed that their plea for appropriate facilities and medical examinations was ignored.

In the last 26 days, 236 kids who are enrolled in various educational institutions throughout the state had contracted food poisoning as a result of tainted food and water supplies.

According to data gathered by the Hakku initiative, a social campaign of the Institute of Perception Studies, food poisoning incidences occurred in 10 locations throughout the nine districts over the course of the previous month.