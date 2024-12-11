Telangana: Share market losses lead to family’s suicide attempt in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Losses in the share market following investments by one of the four family members triggered a suicide attempt on Tuesday in Kasipet village, Thandur, according to family sources.

Three members of the family died at MGM Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday morning.

Thandur Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar stated that Samudrala Mondaiah (60) and his wife Sridevi (50) passed away early Wednesday, while their daughter Chaitanya (30) died on Tuesday night.

The condition of Mondaiah’s son, Shiva Prasad, is reported to be critical. Preliminary inquiries by the police indicate that the family attempted to take their lives by consuming weedicide due to depression over their financial crisis.

Family sources have informed the police that this crisis was apparently caused by losses in share market investments, reportedly made by Shiva. The exact reason is still being investigated.