Telangana: Share market losses lead to family’s suicide attempt in Mancherial

Thandur Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar stated that Samudrala Mondaiah (60) and his wife Sridevi (50) passed away early Wednesday, while their daughter Chaitanya (30) died on Tuesday night.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th December 2024 11:16 am IST
Having been caught while cheating in exam, and disciplined by principal and father, Class VIII student commits suicide in Cherial mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday morning.

Hyderabad: Losses in the share market following investments by one of the four family members triggered a suicide attempt on Tuesday in Kasipet village, Thandur, according to family sources.

Three members of the family died at MGM Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday morning.

Thandur Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar stated that Samudrala Mondaiah (60) and his wife Sridevi (50) passed away early Wednesday, while their daughter Chaitanya (30) died on Tuesday night.

The condition of Mondaiah’s son, Shiva Prasad, is reported to be critical. Preliminary inquiries by the police indicate that the family attempted to take their lives by consuming weedicide due to depression over their financial crisis.

Family sources have informed the police that this crisis was apparently caused by losses in share market investments, reportedly made by Shiva. The exact reason is still being investigated.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th December 2024 11:16 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button