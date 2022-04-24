Telangana: Sharmila holds padayatra in pinapaka assembly constituency

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: The founder president of YSRTP YS Sharmila today held her padayatra at Gondigudem village of Ashwapuram Mandal from Pinapaka Assembly constituency of Bhadradri Assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, she slammed the Chief Minister of the state KCR and alleged that CM KCR was not worried about the people of the state and their problems added that KCR was only worried about his family. She asked the CM if he had come out of his house to find out the problems of the people of the state? She alleged that the state government had taken away the lands of the poor people instead of giving pattas to them and added that the state government had turned normal farmers into farm labourers. She asked the CM if he had fulfilled any of the promises made by him to the people?. She claimed that all sections of society were cheated by the CM.

She said that there was no talk of input subsidy, seed subsidy, and financial assistance to dig out bore wells. She wondered if tHe farmers would turn into millionaires by receiving the monetary benefit under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and added that it was the right decision to stop the implementation of welfare schemes that provide ₹25000 per Annum to the farmers and provide only Rs. 5000. She said that KCR was not thinking about tenant farmers and added that there was no scope to provide compensation for the crop loss sustained by the farmers. Referring to the statement of CM KCR that all the farmers of the state had become millionaires after the formation of Telangana, She asked the CM why the farmers were committing suicides if they were millionaires? Recalling the rule of her father and former CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh state, she said that agriculture had become a profitable source of income for the farmers as the CM had reduced the input cost.

She said that she had formed her own party in order to fight on behalf of the people of the state and added that although their party was a new party, the name of her father YSR was not new while noting that YSR would live in the hearts of the people of the state forever. She said that she would bring back her father’s rule. She promised to give land pattas on all podu lands to their cultivators.