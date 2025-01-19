Telangana signs deal to export 100,000 tons of rice to Philippines

Gampa Nagender, President of the Rice Millers Association, stated that in this initial phase, they plan to export 40,000 tons, followed by an additional 60,000 tons of rice in subsequent shipments.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th January 2025 9:29 am IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana’s government has made a significant agreement to export 100,000 tons of rice varieties 1010 and 1064 to the Philippines.

This milestone was marked by a visit from quality control officials from the Philippines to the Vajrateja Rice Cluster Private Limited, located near Haliya in the Nalgonda district.

During their visit, the officials conducted test milling of the rice and assessed its compliance with export quality standards.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Also Read
India lifts ban on export of non-basmati white rice, traders hail move

They tasted the rice and confirmed that it met the necessary quality requirements, advising local authorities on how to proceed with the shipment.

.However, there is a stipulation concerning the rice’s quality: under the CMR (Central Minimum Rate) guidelines, the rice meant for local distribution must contain 25% husk, while only 5% husk is allowed for the rice being exported to the Philippines.

This discrepancy has led millers to request compensation from the government for the husk content difference, and a final decision on this matter is still pending.

Gampa Nagender, President of the Rice Millers Association, stated that in this initial phase, they plan to export 40,000 tons, followed by an additional 60,000 tons of rice in subsequent shipments.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th January 2025 9:29 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button