Telangana signs MoU to provide fortified ragi, jaggery in govt schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust to provide fortified ragi and jaggery to over 16.2 lakh government school children.

Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust is an NGO headquartered in Karnataka that runs a morning nutrition programme for over 1 crore school children across 25 states and four Union territories.

According to their website, Telangana is the first state to initiate the ‘Ragi multinutrient health mix’ where children receive ‘Saisure Ragi’ along with milk every morning as part of their breakfast initiative.

The ragi health mix aims to provide essential micro and macro nutrients to support children’s growth and development and helps in combating “hidden hunger” and “classroom hunger.”.

This initiative also contributes to improved attendance, focus and academic performance in schools.