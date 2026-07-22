Telangana signs MoU with Hetero Pharmaceuticals for skill training

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Department of Intermediate Education entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hetero Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, July 22, to help strengthen industry–institution collaboration and enhance employability opportunities for students studying in government junior colleges.

Under the partnership, Hetero will facilitate industry interaction, campus recruitment, skill development programmes, internships, faculty exposure, laboratory support under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and employment opportunities for eligible intermediate and vocational students, particularly in Life Sciences and allied streams.

Director of Intermediate Education Abhilasha Abhinav said that by collaborating with Hetero, the government is guaranteeing that recent graduates have access to training and long-term, sustainable job opportunities.