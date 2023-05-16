Telangana: Sikkim Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Raj Bhavan, here, witnessed colourful celebrations of the state day of Sikkim on Tuesday.

Addressing the State Day of Sikkim celebrations, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that as per the vision of Prime Minister, the formation days of different states are being celebrated in the Raj Bhavans across the country, a press note informed.

The celebration of different states’ formation days promotes the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshta Bharat, it further said.

She said that Sikkim has a rich historic heritage and that the people of Sikkim are nature-loving. “Sikkim represents the unique cultural identity of our country in more ways than one,” she added.

The Sikkim, which is known as the Land of Rubber, also signifies the country’s unity in diversity and lauded the democratic decision of the Sikkim people to merge with India, Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor stated that the spiritual land of Sikkim is known for its rich ancient architectural marvels.