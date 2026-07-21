Telangana SIR: BJP alleges deletion of supporters’ votes

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Monday, July 20, alleged large-scale irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that the names of its supporters were being deleted while ineligible voters were being added with the alleged backing of the Congress and AIMIM.

A BJP delegation led by state president N. Ramchander Rao met Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudarshan Reddy and urged him to closely monitor the SIR exercise, particularly in the Greater Hyderabad region.

Ramchander Rao alleged that field-level officials were deleting the names of BJP supporters from the electoral rolls while allowing the inclusion of ineligible persons. He accused the Congress and the AIMIM of colluding to manipulate the voter lists.

The BJP chief also claimed that migrants from northern India were being denied their voting rights and urged the CEO to ensure that all eligible voters were included in the rolls.

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BJP seeks stricter oversight

Seeking stricter oversight, the delegation requested the CEO to entrust senior officials with supervising the SIR exercise in Hyderabad’s Old City, alleging irregularities by some field staff during the voter verification process.

The BJP urged the Election Commission to conduct the revision in a fair and transparent manner and ensure that no eligible voter is removed from the electoral rolls.