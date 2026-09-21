Telangana SIR: CEO holds meeting with state poll officials

Accompanying him were Dr Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Additional CEO, and G.S. Chary, Deputy CEO.

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Telangana SIR: CEO holds meeting with state poll officials
Telangana CEO C. Sudharsan Reddy heads the meeting on Monday, September 21.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy on Monday, September 21, held a video conference with the Commissioner, GHMC and District Election Officer, Hyderabad, all District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and AEROs regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026.

Accompanying him were Dr Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, Additional CEO, and G.S. Chary, Deputy CEO.

Appreciating the work done by the EROs and the DEOs, the CEO said that anomalies and no-mapping categories are to be addressed expeditiously.

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The top officials also instructed the BLO supervisors, BLOs, and AEROs to adhere to daily targets.

They said that BLO Supervisors and BLOs should know the indicative list of documents so that the required information can be explained to the electors.

Meanwhile, the BLAs should not be involved in serving notices; they should only be assisting the BLOs in identifying houses, they said.

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The CEO said that any family member can submit necessary documents, wherever applicable. Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens should not be made to attend hearings in person unnecessarily, and, in the case of NRIs, documents may also be submitted through an authorised proxy, wherever applicable.

The CEO also reviewed the progress with the DEOs of all districts regarding the hearing schedules and verified the cases parked for final publication with respect to notices generated.

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