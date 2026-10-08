Telangana SIR: Over 4.3L new voter applications pending

Hyderabad: In new data released by the Telangana Election Commission, Hyderabad recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications with 1,94,204 updated entries, followed by Rangareddy at 74,375 and Medchal Malkajgiri at 64,863.

This is part of the state’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The claims and objections period ended on Wednesday, October 7.

Over a million have applied for new voter registrations (Form 6), overseas voters and NRIs (Form 6A), deletion and objections (Form 7) and corrections and address modifications (Form 8).

Hyderabad dominated the overall electoral modification

In Hyderabad, 1,94,204 voters were added to the electoral rolls, although only 29,226 fresh applications were submitted in this four-month window (June 15 to October 7). The high number of additions shows election staff actively clearing a massive backlog of older pending applications filed earlier.

Officials also removed 6,335 invalid names from the voter list.

The district received 1,44,800 Form 8 applications, of which around 84,972 requests have been processed so far (59 per cent).

Musheerabad, Goshamahal and Bahadurpura, flagged over allegations of pre-printed Form 7 applications being used for bulk voter deletions, received 151, 222 and 842 applications, respectively.

Decline in Form 6, rise in Form 8

The new data points to a dip in Form 6 applications. Across Telangana, 4,88,417 forms were submitted, but only 51,821 applications have been updated (10.6 per cent) on the electoral rolls, leaving 4,36,596 pending for verification.

Form 8 was used in large volume, with 2,27,721 of the 5,05,159 applications processed (nearly 45 per cent) for address changes, photo replacements, and typo corrections.