Telangana: Sitting Peddapalli MP leaves Congress, joins BJP

Hyderabad: Sitting Peddapalli Lok Sabha MP Venkatesh Neta, who had left the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) BRS to join the Congress earlier this year, has now joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with former minister Peddireddy in the presence of Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and Union minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that the Congress was trying to “mislead” the people by allegedly doctoring a video of Union home minister Amit Shah and putting it on social media.

He reiterated that the reservations for the downtrodden sections couldn’t be removed by anybody, and pointed out RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifying that reservations would continue. Amit Shah last week said that the BJP government will scrap the existing 4% job reservations Muslims have in Telangana under the Backward Classes category.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP has filed a complaint against the Congress for doctoring the video and sharing it. He demanded chief minister A Revanth Reddy to withdraw his comments against BJP and RSS on the reservations issue and publicly apologise.