Telangana: Skill development training conducted by forest dept

Hyderabad: Soon the youth living in hamlets around the Amarabad Tiger Reserve, located around 120 kilometers south of Hyderabad, will get free training in different livelihood oriented programs.

The forest department will be conducting skill development training programs to help the youngsters both boys and girls, train themselves in various vocations. The training will help the youth lead a decent life and prevent them from falling into wrong hands.

“Youngsters staying in Amarabad Tiger Reserve are familiar with the forest terrain. Poachers can trap them by offering some incentives and push into illegal activities, to keep them away from such wrong practices, skill development training will be given,” said a senior official of the Forest Department.

The training will be given in different streams like driving, painting, welding and other trades that are in demand and guarantee good earnings.

The ATR officials have already started free training for the government job aspirants at its centre in Mannanur located in Amarabad Tiger Reserve.

About 311 aspirants from the tribal hamlets attended the screening test held on Monday. The officials will impart training to around 200 aspirants to appear for different government exams. The coaching will be provided by forest beat officers who volunteered to take classes as part of community relationship building exercise.