Telangana smart ration cards bolstered with 9 security features

As of August this year, the state has a total of 1.6 crore food security cards providing coverage to 3.43 crore beneficiaries.

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Colorful grains in sacks at a market stall, showcasing diverse types of pulses and cereals.
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Hyderabad: In the lead-up to the statewide distribution of new smart ration cards on Independence Day, the Telangana government has unveiled a list of security features that are embedded on the cards.

The cards are being introduced to strengthen transparency, efficiency and convenience in the public distribution system. As of August this year, the state has a total of 1.6 crore food security cards providing coverage to 3.43 crore beneficiaries.

The cards, issued by the Civil Supplies Department, will contain nine security features, including an official signature of the Commissioner of Civil Supplies, a hologram featuring the Telangana government emblem and embossed text displaying “Government of Telangana” for tactile verification.

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The cards also have microtext printed on them, which is difficult to replicate with standard printing methods.

The government has added superimposed text saying ‘GoTG’ and ‘Original ‘, which is visible only at specific viewing angles or under magnification.

A watermark logo has also been added to the card, which only becomes visible when held against light, along with an invisible UV logo that glows under UV light.

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An encrypted QR code and a guilloche pattern have also been added to make the cards hard to replicate.

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