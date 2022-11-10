Telangana: Somesh Kumar held meet to discuss job opportunities

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a meeting on overseas jobs at BRKR Bhavan and took stock of the measures initiated by various departments towards providing employment abroad.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to expedite the process of identifying all interested and capable candidates who are interested to go abroad.

Kumar asked the health department officials to identify the nursing candidates and get them registered in the app developed by Telangana Overseas Manpower Corporation (TOMCOM).

A SMS should be sent to all the registered nursing practitioners and candidates who are willing to go abroad, he said.

The Chief Secretary further adds that, all the registered candidates should be targeted and preliminary screening test should be conducted and those candidates who are seriously interested to take up job abroad should be considered.

Similar process should be taken up for auto mechanics, construction workers, drivers and other similar professionals, he added.

The officials informed the Chief Secretary that a project monitoring unit has been set up in TOMCOM. 20 countries have been shortlisted as priority countries to focus on job opportunities.

A mobile App has been developed to enroll the interested candidates.