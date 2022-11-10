Telangana LPG Distributors Association seek time from OMCs on pricing

Hyderabad: The Telangana LPG Distributors Association demanded Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) to give them a few weeks time to streamline the pricing and supply of commercial LPG.

Juvvadi Sricharan, general secretary of the Telangana LPG Distributors Association, said with effect from November 8, the PSU Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had withdrawn the discounts on commercial LPG on the directive of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, (MOP&NG) Government of India.

“The decision was taken without prior notice or any formal communication to the distributors or customers. MOP& NG said to be received few complaints on commercial LPG selling price in some cases fell below the price of domestic LPG, which triggered to the decision. This haste decision is creating chaos in the market since OMCs have not issued any official communication to distributors or customers. Hence, we would like to communicate to all our esteemed customers about the new policy. We are deliberating with OMCs to give some window to reorganise the trade and adjust the pricing policy accordingly in a staggered manner rather than taking abrupt decisions without consulting stake holders of the trade,” he explained.

Addressing a press conference, Juvvadi Sricharan explained that LPG has become lifeline for most of the kitchens, food industry and many other industries, its price impacts the budgets of many industries which use LPG as primary fuel.

In Telangana, 8 lakhs commercial cylinders of 19 kg equivalent are sold every month to various commercial establishment like hotels, restaurants, food courts, cloud kitchens, street vendors, food processing industries, and various other industries across the state, Sricharan added.

“We assure our customers that things will come back to normal in a week or 10 days. Customers are requested to cooperate with distributors by paying their dues in time for uninterrupted supplies,” he added.