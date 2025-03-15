Telangana: Son dies of electric shock while saving father in Jangaon

12 year old Kanishk Vardhan makes fatal attempt to save father in Jangaon.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th March 2025 9:02 am IST
Pani puri vendor dies of electrocution in Telangana's Malkajgiri
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life to an electric shock while attempting to save his father from a similar fate in Jangaon, Telangana. The tragic event unfolded in the Vikasnagar area, where the family was constructing a new home.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Sandel Venkateshwarlu, a conductor with the TGSRTC depot in Janagam, was watering the walls of his new house on Friday, March 14.

His second son, Kanishk Vardhan, accompanied him as it was a holiday due to the Holi festival. Unbeknownst to Venkateshwarlu, a live wire had snapped nearby. As he began watering the walls, he received an electric shock.

MS Creative School

Kanishk, who was present at the scene, quickly came to his father’s rescue. Using a stick, he managed to push his father away from the water, saving him from further harm.

However, in the process, Kanishk slipped and fell into the water himself. Before his father could recover from the shock, Kanishk succumbed to the electric shock.

Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Kurumavada in Janagam, is married with a daughter and three sons.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th March 2025 9:02 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button