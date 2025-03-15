Telangana: Son dies of electric shock while saving father in Jangaon

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life to an electric shock while attempting to save his father from a similar fate in Jangaon, Telangana. The tragic event unfolded in the Vikasnagar area, where the family was constructing a new home.

Sandel Venkateshwarlu, a conductor with the TGSRTC depot in Janagam, was watering the walls of his new house on Friday, March 14.

His second son, Kanishk Vardhan, accompanied him as it was a holiday due to the Holi festival. Unbeknownst to Venkateshwarlu, a live wire had snapped nearby. As he began watering the walls, he received an electric shock.

Kanishk, who was present at the scene, quickly came to his father’s rescue. Using a stick, he managed to push his father away from the water, saving him from further harm.

However, in the process, Kanishk slipped and fell into the water himself. Before his father could recover from the shock, Kanishk succumbed to the electric shock.

Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Kurumavada in Janagam, is married with a daughter and three sons.