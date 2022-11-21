Telangana: Son kills father over refusal to sell land

Hyderabad: A farmer in Tammaloniguda village, under Yacharam police station limits, was allegedly murdered by his son on Saturday night after he refused to sell his agricultural land.

The victim, Mallaiah, 75 was staying with his son, Karre Venkataiah and daughter-in-law Mangali.



The Yacharam police said that the accused Venkataiah throttled his father Malliah to death and fled from the scene after a heated argument between them.



Venkataiah kept threatening his father to sell one acre of land and give him his share after his sister’s marriage but the old man refused, said Yacharam SI Lingaiah.

The police have registered a case of murder under section 302 Indian Penal Code (Punishment for murder) and formed a special team to nab the accused.



The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.