Telangana special police commandant dies in elevator mishap

As Gangaram pressed the elevator button on the third floor, the door allegedly opened before the lift arrived.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 11th March 2025 8:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, Gangaram, 55, in-charge commandant of Telangana Special Police 17th Battalion, died on Monday night after he fell into an elevator shaft in Sircilla town. Gangaram had gone to meet his batchmate Sircilla DSP Chandrashekhar Reddy at his house near the new bus stand.

As he was leaving the apartment, Gangaram pushed the elevator button on the third floor to reach the ground floor. But the elevator door allegedly swung open before the lift reached the floor. 

Unaware of the defect, he entered the shaft and fell. Despite rushing him to the Sircilla Government Hospital, he died of his injuries during treatment.

Gangaram was earlier employed as the security in-charge at the Telangana state secretariat in Hyderabad and was a diligent employee.

This accident is a cause for concern with regard to safety measures in Telangana buildings.
Authorities are investigating the elevator malfunction to prevent such accidents in the future.


