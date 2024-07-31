Telangana: Speeding truck hits couple, kills pregnant woman in Medak

Hyderabad: A seven-month-old pregnant woman was killed in a road accident on Wednesday afternoon, July 31, at National Highway 44 in the Manoharabad mandal of Medak district.

According to reports, the deceased was travelling with her husband on a two-wheeler from Mirdoddi mandal to Dandupalli. While crossing the national highway, a speeding truck from Toopran struck them causing them to fall. The impact was so severe that the woman suffered a miscarriage

As the bystanders witnessed the incident, they rushed for assistance and shifted the severely injured husband to the hospital for medical care.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and registered a case. Efforts are underway to identify the truck driver, and the police are currently reviewing CCTV footage.

The deceased has been taken to the hospital for a post-mortem, and further investigation is ongoing.