Telangana: Spl Inter exam centre set up for lone student who never turned up

Authorities set up a special centre for lone Inter Bridge Course candidate Kammari Varun Sandesh in Nagarkurnool, but the student failed to appear, leaving five staff waiting.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th March 2026 11:42 am IST
Telangana: Spl Inter exam centre set up for lone student who never turned up
Photo credit: Telugu Scribe.

Hyderabad: In an unusual incident in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, authorities arranged a special examination centre for a single student scheduled to appear for the Intermediate Bridge Course examination.

However, the effort went in vain as the student did not turn up to write the exam, leaving the staff waiting at the centre.

Dedicated centre, five staff members arranged for one student

Officials had made arrangements exclusively for one candidate, Kammari Varun Sandesh, who was scheduled to appear for the examination. As per the examination guidelines, a dedicated centre was arranged, and five staff members were deployed to conduct the test.

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However, when the examination began, the student failed to report to the centre.

As a result, the examination staff remained seated with no candidate present, turning the specially arranged centre into an empty examination hall.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th March 2026 11:42 am IST

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