Telangana SSC advance supplementary exams from June 5 to 12

A total of 31,542 students are scheduled to appear for the examination.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 11:15 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 11:18 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Advanced Supplementary Examination will be conducted from June 5 to June 12, the Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Wednesday, June 3.

The exams will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am for all subjects, except First Language and Science.

For First Language, the exams will be between 9:30 am and 12:50 pm.

Subhan Bakery

For Science – Physics and Biology – the exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on two separate days.

Students can directly avail hall tickets from the official website (click here) or can get a hard copy from their respective headmasters.

For more details, contact: 040-23230942

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

A total of 31,542 students are scheduled to appear for the supplementary examination.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 11:15 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 11:18 pm IST

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