Telangana SSC advance supplementary exams from June 5 to 12

Hyderabad: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Advanced Supplementary Examination will be conducted from June 5 to June 12, the Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Wednesday, June 3.

The exams will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am for all subjects, except First Language and Science.

For First Language, the exams will be between 9:30 am and 12:50 pm.

For Science – Physics and Biology – the exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on two separate days.

Students can directly avail hall tickets from the official website (click here) or can get a hard copy from their respective headmasters.

For more details, contact: 040-23230942

A total of 31,542 students are scheduled to appear for the supplementary examination.