Telangana: SSC exam aspirants can download hall tickets now

Hyderabad: The aspirants who registered for the SSC public exams, commencing from May 23 can now download hall tickets which were made available on Thursday.

The students can find the hall tickets and other details regarding exams on www.bse.telangana.gov.in Hall tickets along with printed rolls have already been dispatched to the schools across Telangana. Candidates can collect their hall tickets from the administration of their respective schools.

This year, as many as 5,09,275 candidates registered to appear for the class 10 exams which would be conducted till June 1 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on a daily basis, said the Directorate of Government Examinations in a press release.