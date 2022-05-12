Telangana: SSC exam aspirants can download hall tickets now

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th May 2022 5:39 pm IST
Telangana: SSC public exam aspirants can download hall tickets now
ANI

Hyderabad: The aspirants who registered for the SSC public exams, commencing from May 23 can now download hall tickets which were made available on Thursday.

The students can find the hall tickets and other details regarding exams on www.bse.telangana.gov.in Hall tickets along with printed rolls have already been dispatched to the schools across Telangana. Candidates can collect their hall tickets from the administration of their respective schools.

This year, as many as 5,09,275 candidates registered to appear for the class 10 exams which would be conducted till June 1 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on a daily basis, said the Directorate of Government Examinations in a press release.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button