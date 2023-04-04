Telangana SSC exam question paper leaked? Here’s what board says

Hyderabad: The Telangana SSC examination faced controversy after the Telugu question paper went viral on WhatsApp on Monday. Rumours triggered that the paper was leaked, and concerned authorities came into action.

Upon investigation, it was found that a biology teacher, S Bandeppa, who was on invigilation duty at Tandur High School, shared the question paper on social media. He clicked the question papers of two absentee examinees from room number 5 of the school and forwarded them to a private school teacher. Although he deleted the question paper after sharing it, it went viral on WhatsApp groups.

Following Telangana SSC exam question paper leaked controversy, four persons were suspended

When the district authorities came to know about it, they matched the leaked question paper with the original question paper given in the examination centers. Upon finding them to be the same, authorities suspended the invigilator and a case was registered against him. Additionally, three other persons – Sammappa of Chengole Zilla Parishad High School, Muddaipet Zilla Parishad High School Chief Superintendent Shiva Kumar, and Department Officer of Tandur Government High School, K Gopal – were suspended.

Although the question paper went viral on social media, the paper leak angle has been ruled out as it was shared on WhatsApp at 9:37 am, whereas the examination commenced at 9:30 am. The Board of School Education clarified in a press release that no person was allowed to enter or leave the examination center after the commencement of the examination.

The Board further confirmed that the District Collector, after due enquiry, concluded that the sanctity and integrity of the conduct of the exam has not been compromised. It was an individual instance of malpractice by the invigilator. The Director of School Education made it clear that the examinations would be conducted as per schedule.

BJP leaders demand resignation of Education Minister

After the controversy surrounding the Telangana SSC exam question paper leak, BJP leaders, Rajya Sabha MP and President of National OBC Morcha K. Laxman, and Telangana Party President Bandi Sanjay Kumar have demanded the resignation of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Laxman has called upon Chief Minister KCR to publicly explain his government’s proposed steps to deal with the rising trend of examination paper leaks. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar has stated in a press release that it is unfortunate that exam paper leaks have become a common occurrence in Telangana under the KCR regime.